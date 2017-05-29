Emmy Rossum, 30, and Sam Esmail, 39, chose the long holiday weekend for their wedding ceremony. According to Vogue, the now-newlyweds said their vows at Central Synagogue with a reception to follow at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City on Sunday, May 28.

The "Shameless" actress walked down the aisle in a gorgeous off-the shoulder, white, embroidered Carolina Herrera dress. She shared details behind the intimate design process with the mag.

"As soon as I got engaged, I immediately knew that I wanted Mrs. Herrera to make my wedding dress," she told Vogue, explaining that she quickly went in to speak with the designer, who thought of creating the look around her wedding locations. "And it was Mrs. Herrera's idea to make it quite modern and fresh, and kind of use the shape of the Guggenheim on the bodice."

Emmy and Sam, the writer behind the hit TV show "Mr. Robot," said their vows in a traditional Jewish ceremony officiated by Rabbi Angela Warnick Buchdahl.

Under a large huppah at the temple, the couple exchanged elegant Fred Leighton wedding bands, and finished with the tradition of breaking a glass.

Afterwards, the wedding party moved over to the Guggenheim, where Emmy opted out of changing into a second dress to dance the night away.

"It's the one time that you get to wear it," she said. "I think it would be different if I'd had a formal ceremony and then I'd been on a beach. But I was happy wearing this dress until the wee hours of the morning."

Hilary Swank, Robert Downey Jr., William H. Macy and Christian Slater were just some of the celebs who came out to celebrate with the lovebirds, according to People.

Emmy and Sam were dating for about two years before getting engaged in August 2015.

Congratulations!