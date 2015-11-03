Michael Lohan and his wife Kate Major have lost custody of their two children.

A Florida judge awarded the children -- 2-year-old Landon and 10-month-old Logan -- to Michael's mother, TMZ said.

Last week it was reported that the Florida Department of Children and Families took the kids and placed them in foster care after a video emerged showing the parents in a blow-out fight in front of the tots.

On Nov. 3, Lindsay Lohan's dad and Kate plead with the judge to regain custody but he shot them down.

In the ruling, the judge said Michael and Kate can only see their children with a family services monitor, and he ordered them both to take anger management courses.