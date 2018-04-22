For weeks, Meghan Markle's family members have been publicly criticizing her.

Both of her half-siblings -- brother Thomas Markle Jr., 51, and sister Samantha Grant, 52 -- have attacked the "Suits" star, 36, for failing to invite them to her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, 33.

But now, one relative is standing up for the princess-to-be -- her 19-year-old niece, Noel Rasmussen.

Noel is Samantha's daughter -- they are estranged -- who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she studies anthropology.

In an April 22 interview published by Britain's Sunday Mirror, Noel dismissed her Uncle Thomas's recent claim that Meghan has "torn my family apart" and says it is, in fact, his behavior -- and her mother's -- that's hurting their family.

"My mom has got to stop what she's doing," Noel -- who hasn't talked to her mom in four years -- told the British newspaper. "I think she likes the attention being Meghan's sister gives her. She likes the spotlight and the 15 minutes of fame and somewhere deep down she probably is hurt that she didn't get an invite to the wedding."

Noel explained that neither she nor some her younger relatives feel entitled to royal wedding invites.

"There's a select few in the family -- like me and my young cousins Thomas III and TJ -- who haven't asked for anything," Noel said. "It's the older ones who have been causing the war of words which is ripping the family apart. It seems like they're the ones expecting handouts and favors. But why should Meghan do that? It's not fair to her."

Noel has called on her relatives to stop criticizing Meghan publicly and urged them to make efforts to get over any perceived slights.

"Things have been crazy ever since Meghan and Prince Harry got together, but I think it will die down and I hope these wounds are healed," she said. "It's in Meghan's nature to be a good person and she won't want any bad feelings. I think she is doing the best she can in the public eye."

Noel hasn't seen her aunt in 10 years, she told the Sunday Mirror, explaining that Meghan flew to Albuquerque from Los Angeles to attend Samantha's college graduation ceremony in 2008. "At the time her career was taking off and she was busy, but she still made time for us. I didn't think then she thought of herself as a star in the making," Noel said, shooting down her mom and uncle's claims that Meghan thinks she's too good for her family. "I don't think Meghan has ever thought of herself as above anyone else."

Noel has fond memories of her aunt.

"I've always really looked up to her, like a big sister I never had. She took me shopping for kids books and clothes," she said. "She taught me how important it was to read books. She's kind, genuine, very thoughtful and warm."

"Now she's going to be a good wife and mom and a great ambassador for America," Noel added.

By their own admission, both Tom Jr. and Samantha have been estranged from their younger half-sister for many years.

Yet on April 19 -- exactly one month before Meghan and Harry's nuptials at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle -- Tom Jr. unloaded on Meghan in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

"Meg likes to portray herself as a humanitarian, a people's person and a charitable person, but she is none of those things to her family," Thomas said.

"She is giving the greatest performance of her life. She is acting phony. Once she got into Hollywood, she turned into a different person. She's clearly forgotten her roots and her family," he added. "Maybe the normal American family she has is embarrassing to her because we're not producers and executive producers."

On April 11, Samantha gave her sister a piece of her mind in an epic rant on her private Twitter account, MailOnline reported.

"At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family I have an uncle I have only seen once but I would never say he is not family because we are not close. Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to Family," Samantha wrote in part.

Tom Jr. and Samantha both lived in the same household as their newborn half-sister when they were teens. Their dad, Thomas Markle Sr., married Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, in 1979. The former Hollywood lighting director, 72, and the social worker and yoga instructor, 61, split when Meghan was 6.

It's been reported that about 600 guests have been invited to attend Meghan and Harry's wedding ceremony on May 19 as well as a lunchtime reception to follow that will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Hall. Just 200 guests are being invited to a separate evening reception at nearby Frogmore House that's being hosted by the groom's father, Prince Charles.