Jenna Dewan is dating Broadway star Steve Kazee, plus more celeb love life news for late October 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late October 2018, starting with this former couple... It was a big week for exes Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. On Oct. 26 -- more than six months after they announced their split after nine years of marriage -- they finally filed for divorce. Later that same night, Jenna was seen kissing and dancing with a new boyfriend at the Casamigos Halloween party -- a "mystery man" who's since been identified as Tony-winning actor-musician (for his leading performance in the Broadway production of "Once") Steve Kazee, who's also been on "Shameless" and "Nashville." They've been dating "for a couple months and she's really happy," a source told People of Jenna (whose friend posted a photo on Oct. 30 showing Steve with his arm around the dancer-actress) and Steve, who also has some famous exes. People reports that he previously romanced Broadway star Megan Hilty for six years and briefly dated pop star Christina Perri, with whom he performed a duet of her hit "A Thousand Years" for the "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2" soundtrack. Meanwhile, on Oct. 28 -- just a few weeks after his new relationship was made public -- Channing was spotted backstage at girlfriend Jessie J's concert in Houston, signaling that their romance is also going strong.

