Iman said "I do" to David Bowie in 1992. She never plans to say those words again.

"I will never remarry. I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: 'You mean your late husband?' I said, no, he is always going to be my husband," she told PorterEdit.

Iman's late husband passed away in January 2016 after secretly battling cancer. He was 69.

The model also said she has trouble going out in public because of the condolences she receives from strangers.

"People take pictures of me in the street, and say [touching my arm]: 'I am so sorry for your loss.' I'm like, 'Don't touch me,' " she said. "You just took pictures of me, how can you be sorry? I get the fans' grief, but it's not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father. And sometimes, I don't want people to know how sad I am. People say to me, 'Oh, you're so strong.' I'm not strong — I am just trying to keep it together."

She's also trying to stay strong for Alexandria, the 18-year-old daughter she shares with David. Further, she's also staying protective of Lexi.

"Every agency, every designer, called me to say, 'If she wants to, we'd love for her to model for us,'" Iman revealed. "I said, 'No, she doesn't.' I know why they wanted to her to model - it's because she is David Bowie's daughter … [Lexi] says I am overprotective. But I told her, 'This can all wait, it isn't going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon, it is going to be public, so enjoy this.'"