Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are back on!

Five months after filing for divorce, the couple seems to have reconciled.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

On Oct. 28, the duo took to Instagram to post gushing tributes to one another on their anniversary.

"Can't believe it's already been 1 yr. since we got married @jeffleatham Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband," Colton captioned a series of photos from their wedding.

Jeff posted three images from the wedding, captioning the images with a poem from R.M. Drake.

"I can't remember what it was like before you, and I don't even know how we got here but maybe that's exactly what I needed," the poem read. "Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall."

He then added, "Happy Anniversary My Beautiful Husband - Life is a beautiful place with you beside me. - I LOVE YOU."

Last May, the "Teen Wolf" actor formally filed for divorce from Jeff, a florist to the stars.

The filing came just six months after the duo tied the knot at a star-studding wedding in Palms Springs that included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Billie Lourd and Joe Manganiello. It was officiated by Kris Jenner.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

As news of the split circulated earlier this year, so did unsubstantiated rumors as to the reason. Many even wondered if Jeff was unfaithful, citing lyrics from Colton's song, "Man It Sucks," which refers to one-sided relationship.

"Jeff would never cheat," the actor wrote on Twitter, clearing the air. "He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship."