Brad Pitt has been loosely linked to a few women since his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie two years ago, but friends predict that he's looking for a more normal life without a famous counterpart in the future..

Trf Images/REX/Shutterstock

"I can't see Brad dating someone super famous again," an insider who's worked with Brad told Page Six on Oct. 27. "I can definitely see him dating someone with a lower profile."

The friend's comments line up with recent buzz about Brad's love life, all involving women away from the spotlight.

In April, romantic speculation arose from Brad' friendship with MIT professor Neri Oxman, and in October, rumors sparked about a relationship with jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa.

The Page Six source insists that Brad has been dating here and there but that his primary focus remains on his six children with Angelina: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10.

Mehdi Taamallah / Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

"He just likes hanging out with his friends and anyone he meets will have to be from a place of trust," the insider continued. "He's focused on his children, his work and wanting to have some sense of normalcy. He's dating casually but, for the foreseeable future, everything is about the kids."

Another pal agrees that Brad has been getting out there a little bit, telling the mag, "He's not a monk!"

But the friend adds that the split has taken a stressful toll: "To say these two years have been a nightmare is an understatement."

Brad and Angelina became embroiled in a custody battle over their kids following the breakup, with the FBI and Department of Children and Family Services even getting involved over an alleged dispute between Brad and his eldest son aboard a private jet -- though he was later fully cleared of any abuse allegations.

The ex-couple finally came to an agreement in which Brad was awarded visitation rights.