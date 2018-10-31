After years of tumult and scandal, Kendra Wilkinson is almost a single woman again.

The Blast reports a new filing in her divorce from Hank Baskett has settled all the custody, support and property issues remaining in their marriage of 11 years. According to documents excerpted by the outlet, the two are now just waiting for the judge handling their case to sign off on it before they can go their separate ways.

News of the filing comes two weeks after Kendra announced on Oct. 15 that she'd signed her "last divorce paper," a moment she called "brutal," given her efforts to make things work with the former NFL player.

"I gave it all I got. Truly did. I'm beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second," she wrote at the time, adding, "Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol."

Negotiations in the divorce have seemed relatively calm since Kendra filed in April, citing irreconcilable differences.

Hank followed up her filing on the same day with the same claims as far as why they were calling it quits. They also both asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two kids, Hank, 8, and Mary, 4, according to The Blast.

Kendra's split announcement was similarly balanced.

"Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways," she wrote in a social media post. "I'm beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that's why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile."

Since then, the former Playboy model and longtime reality star has been "talking to a bunch of different guys and having fun" while "enjoying the dating scene," a source told People in September.

While many of Kendra and Hank's more loving and united moments were caught on camera for "Kendra on Top," there were also quite a few bumps along the way for the two, not the least of which was the scandal Hank was caught in when he was accused of cheating on a then very pregnant Kendra with a transgender model in June 2014. He later acknowledged having been in the same room as the model but said that's where their interaction ended.

When Kendra and Hank appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" the following year, it became clear they had some serious issues to work out.

As of their March divorce filings, they were "still talking" but "mostly for the [sake of] the kids," according to People.

