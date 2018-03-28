The headlines touting the end of Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's marriage have been everyone this week, and no one is denying that a split is all-but a formality at this point.

Really, though, we should have all seen it coming.

First, multiple media outlets have claimed that the duo stopped wearing their rings some time ago.

Further, Kendra is normally quite active on Instagram, but her husband has only been pictured on her page once since the new year, and in that photo, neither of them are wearing wedding rings.

Of late, Kendra has posted multiple images of the couple's two kids, Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. There's also several posts with friends. Hank, though, has been MIA. Hank, by the same token, is fiercely active on Twitter. The only reference he's made to her this calendar year was retweeting a quote from their daughter about her birthday.

For a couple who was so public about their romance, flaunting it on reality TV, red carpets and social media, the fact that they are rarely seen in together public or online anymore should have been telling.

While nothing official has taken place, Kendra, 32, and Hank, 35, are intent on having a "graceful separation," a source told People magazine.

"They're still talking, but it's mostly for the kids," the source said. "It's really important to both of them that they don't traumatize the kids."

Kendra and Hank wed in 2009. In 2014, their marriage was shaken to its core when Hank allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant. At the time, Kendra reportedly flushed her wedding ring down the toilet. She also said she considered suicide. Still, she took him back, but her trust was never the same, People's source said. She also openly spoken about their turbulent marriage.

The divorce chatter comes after Kendra shared several cryptic and emotion posts on her Instagram Story, all of which were screengrabbed and published by People.

"Pray for Kdub lmao," she wrote on Sunday. "Life isn't making any sense to me right now, sorry I've been MIA."

Multiple other posts followed, and in all of them she looks exhausted.

"How much strength does it take to be strong? I try so hard to be good enough, but never good enough. Therapy is for the birds," she wrote.

She also wrote, "I need to love myself again and I will. Life is too precious."

She continued, adding that she needed comfort, implying that she had none.

"Sometimes a hug is all i need but i guess I'm covered in thorns," she said. She later added, "Tomorrow is a new day. I will smile. Goodnight."

E! News quoted a source who claimed a divorce is imminent, suggesting that those close to the couple aren't surprised.

"Kendra and Hank have been having problems for years," our insider explains, "but things have been at an all-time low recently. Kendra wants out of the marriage and is planning to file for divorce soon."

The source continues, "She wants to make sure she is making the right decision for her family, but has truly hit a breaking point. Her and Hank have been having many arguments lately and they haven't been able to compromise on their disagreements."