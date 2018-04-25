'Dancing With the Stars' romances and showmances

"Dancing With the Stars" is finally back! In honor of the latest season of the hit reality TV series, which debuts on April 30, 2018, check out the hottest real-life romances (and showmances!) ignited by the show, starting with the love affair between "Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec and his partner during Season 20, pro dancer Kym Johnson. The duo took their relationship to the next level early in the competition and got engaged in February 2016 and tied the knot that August. Fast forward to April 2018, when the happy couple just happened to welcome twins, Hudson and Haven! Now that's a happy ending! Keep reading for more "Dancing" romance!

RELATED: Most memorable moments from Season 24 of "DWTS"