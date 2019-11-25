ICYMI: Biggest TV news of November 2019

"Fuller House" cast bids farewell to series

The stars of "Fuller House" took to social media to say goodbye to the Netflix sitcom after shooting the final episode of the rebooted series on Nov. 15. "Sad day. Shooting final episode of @fullerhouse," John Stamos tweeted before sharing an Instagram slideshow of photos of himself and his co-stars. "The end of an era...again. Last night was final taping of @FullerHouse," he wrote in the caption. Jodie Sweetin, meanwhile, captioned an on-set selfie, "This couch. This show. This family. I will miss this with all my heart." Bob Saget posted a photo of Jodie, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber looking emotional while sharing a group hug. "After the final ever episode of the 5th season of 'Fuller House,'" he captioned the sweet shot. "So proud of the incredible work, love, and deep friendship of Candace, Jodie, and Andrea who made 'Fuller House' such a special show for so many. Here's to five wonderful years full of love and laughter, and more love. These are three incredible and talented women. I love them all so much."

