ICYMI: The week in TV news for Nov. 10-16, 2019

Sean Spicer relieved to be eliminated from "Dancing With the Stars"

Fan favorite Sean Spicer was finally eliminated from "Dancing With the Stars" on Nov. 11. "The judges made the right decision on a night where you had two dances," Sean said after he was voted off the hit show. "The scores were going to be very difficult to overcome. There's been a tremendous amount of support that's kept me out of the bottom two the last nine weeks and I've truly been humbled by how many people have taken time out of their Monday nights to keep me going."

