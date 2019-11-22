'Dancing With the Stars' contestants who've had to drop out of the show

The finale of the 28th season of "Dancing With Stars" airs on Nov. 22, 2019, and to mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the contestants over the years who've had to drop out of the competition... starting with Christie Brinkley. The iconic supermodel fell and broke her arm during rehearsals before she even got to perform her first dance on Season 28. But Christie was thrilled that she was replaced by her own daughter, 21-year-old model Sailor Brinkley-Cook. "Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on 'Dancing With the Stars' this season. Sailor joined the cast when I got mine ... ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!" Christie quipped after announcing her exit. Keep reading to see more stars who've dropped out of the competition show...

