'Star Wars:' Things you (probably) didn't know about the original cast

The most remarkable thing about George Lucas' "Star Wars" franchise is that decades after the first movie launched, everyone is still obsessed with the galaxy far, far away. With the hotly anticipated release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" just days away, we are taking a look back at some things you may not have known about the original cast members. Like did you know why none of the cast members wear underwear or who feuded on set? Let's get started ...