Robert Redford and more stars over 80 still working in Hollywood

"The Old Man and the Gun" hits theaters on Sept. 28, 2018, with Robert Redford bringing career criminal Forrest Tucker to life. To celebrate the 82-year-old star's new film, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at his peers who continue to work hard in Hollywood well past the age of 80. Keep reading to see the other octogenarians (and a few nonagenarians!) who aren't retiring anytime soon...

