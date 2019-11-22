ICYMI: The week in TV news for Nov. 17-23, 2019

Emilia Clarke felt pressured to do nude scenes on "Game of Thrones"

On the Nov. 18 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Emilia Clarke revealed that in her early days on "Game of Thrones," she felt pressured to shoot nude scenes. "I'd come fresh from drama school, and I approached [it] as a job -- if it's in the script, then it's clearly needed. This is what this is and I'm gonna make sense of it," she said. "I'm floating through this first season, and I have no idea what I'm doing; I have no idea what any of this is. … I've never been on a film set like this before -- I'd been on a film set twice before then -- and I'm now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don't know what I'm meant to do, and I don't know what's expected of me, and I don't know what you want, and I don't know what I want. Regardless of there being nudity or not, I would have spent that first season thinking I'm not worthy of requiring anything, I'm not worthy of needing anything at all." Ultimately, it was on-screen love Jason Momoa who encouraged her to speak up about the times she felt uncomfortable on set. "I'm a lot savvier with what I'm comfortable with and what I am OK with doing [now]," said the four-time Emmy nominee. "I've had fights on set before where I'm like, 'No, the sheet stays up,' and they're like, 'You don't wanna disappoint your 'Game of Thrones' fans.' And I'm like, 'F--- you.'"

RELATED: The biggest TV shows of the decade