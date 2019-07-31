The best TV shows based on movies

As a fan, there's nothing better than your favorite movie becoming an amazing TV show. More character development, new stories, familiar settings -- what more could you want? In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the movie "Parenthood," which hit theaters back on Aug. 2, 1989, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the best movie-to-TV adaptations, starting with the NBC series "Parenthood." It debuted in 2010 to rave reviews and stellar ratings. The show, which starred Peter Krause, Dax Shepard, Bonnie Bedelia and more, earned a Critics' Choice Television Award, two Television Academy Honors and four Young Artist Awards during its five-year run. Keep reading for more of the best TV shows based on films...

RELATED: Movies based on video games