Must-see biopics

On Nov. 2, 2018, the long-awaited musical biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" arrives in theaters. Starring Rami Malek as Queen singer Freddie Mercury and Gwilym Lee as lead guitarist Brian May, the film explores the early years of the band up until their show-stopping performance at the 1985 "Live Aid" benefit concert six years before Freddie died from AIDS-related pneumonia. In honor of the film's release, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the best and most talked-about biopics made for the big screen, including a few that are due for release in 2019. Keep reading to find out which true-to-life movies you definitely need to add to your must-see list...

RELATED: Our favorite movie musicals ranked