All the actors who've played Elvis Presley over the years

In honor of what would have been Elvis Presley's 85th birthday on Jan. 8, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the actors who've played the King of Rock 'n' Roll on the big and small screen... starting with Kurt Russell in the 1979 TV movie "Elvis." Released nearly two years after Elvis's death at the age of 42, the movie covered the King's early life and career and ultimately earned a Golden Globe nomination and two Primetime Emmy nods. Kurt's critically acclaimed performance also earned him his first and still only Emmy nomination. Keep reading to see more stars who've stepped into Elvis' blue suede shoes...

