The biggest TV shows of the decade

As 2019 draws to an end, so too does a decade of amazing television. Celebrate the conclusion of the 2010s by taking a look back at the best TV shows of the decade, starting with "Game of Thrones." The HBO fantasy-drama debuted in 2011 and ran for eight seasons until mid-2019. Over the course of those eight years, stars Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner (among others) became household names. The series also broke viewership and awards records: In 2016, "Game of Thrones" -- which has inspired several upcoming spinoffs -- became the most-awarded TV show in Emmy history. Now keep reading for more of the decade's finest television offerings…

