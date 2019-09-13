ICYMI: The week in TV for Sept. 8-14, 2019

Fox settles "Bones" lawsuit, ending profits case that stunned Hollywood

Fox has finally settled a longstanding lawsuit with the cast and creators of "Bones" over profit sharing for the hit procedural, which came to an end in early 2017. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both parties filed dismissal papers in Los Angeles on Sept. 11. (The terms have yet to be revealed.) In February, an arbitrator handed down a decision concluding that 21st Century Fox executives "lied, cheated and committed fraud" at the expense of the cast (including stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel) and creators of "Bones" by selling broadcasting and streaming rights to the show to partners -- including FOX and Hulu, in which Fox has a stake -- at a price that's below the series' fair market value. The arbitrator awarded $179 million in damages -- including $128 million in punitive damages -- to the "Bones" creatives, but in May, a Los Angeles judge determined that they were not entitled to punitive damages, bringing the total down to $51 million

