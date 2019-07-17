The weirdest celebrity lawsuits and legal scandals

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the strangest celebrity legal scandals and lawsuits from over the years, starting with the college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood in early 2019. In March, police arrested Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and the "Full House" actress's husband, Mossimo designer Mossimo Giannulli -- along with 47 other individuals -- for allegedly paying massive bribes to get their children into prestigious universities like Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California. Lori and her hubby were accused of fraud for paying $500K to have their two daughters admitted to USC as women's rowing team recruits -- even though they'd never participated in crew before. (According to TMZ, Mossimo sent photos of the girls working out on rowing machines to pad their fake recruitment profiles.) Felicity, meanwhile, pleaded guilty after paying $15K so that the older of her two daughters could have twice the allotted time to take the SATs. A bribed proctor then secretly corrected her daughter's answers. Keep reading for more wild celebrity legal scandals…

