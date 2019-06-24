ICYMI: The 30 biggest celeb stories of 2019... so far

College admissions scam

They're rolling the dice! On April 15, Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty to two conspiracy charges in a college admissions cheating scandal. Prosecutors allege that the "Full House" actress and Mossimo, who've also been hit with conspiring to launder bribes charges, paid $500,000 to get their two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California after falsely designating them as crew team recruits. "[Lori and her husband] claim they were under the impression they might be breaking rules, but not laws," a source told "Entertainment Tonight." "They feel they were manipulated by those involved and are planning that as part of their defense…They realize how serious the charges are, but feel that once the judge hears their story, he will see they had no bad intentions." Experts aren't so sure... But Lori wasn't the only Hollywood star implicated in the scandal...

