Dog the Bounty Hunter suffered a "heart emergency" over the weekend that required hospitalization and may also require surgery.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

According to TMZ, Dog, who's real name is Duane Chapman, was rushed from his Colorado home to the hospital after experiencing chest pains. Doctors are still determining whether he experienced a heart attack, the report said.

Corrective surgery may be necessary.

The Blast reports that Dog is doing "fine" now, but remains in the hospital.

"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably," a rep for Dog told TMZ. "Thank you for all of your well wishes - keep 'em coming."

The medical incident comes just a few months after Duane's wife, Beth Chapman, died following a battle with cancer.

Darryl Oumi / Getty Images

On a recent episode of Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert," Dog said he dreams about his late wife.

"I had a dream, I have visions. She's in heaven and looks up and is like, 'My god, Big Baddy is going to love it here. Look at all the animals.' And I'm like, 'Where are they?' And then she's watering the garden looking exactly the same," he said. "I used to sneak up on her … and I did and she goes, 'Big Daddy, what took you so long?' and started crying."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

On Sept. 4, Duane's newest show, "Dog's Most Wanted," premiered on WGN. The show chronicles Beth's battle.

"I have not looked at none of these shows," he told People magazine. "I looked at the first show a little bit, but at that time, I wasn't able to handle it."

Since Beth's death, the Chapman family has been dealing with several unforeseen issues: their memorabilia store was burglarized in August, and Dog also fell victim to a check scam a month prior.