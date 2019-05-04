Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, is admitting that he has serious anger issues and is now seeking treatment to get his emotions in check, according to a new report.

The report, by TMZ, comes a few days after the reality TV brutalized their family dog, Nugget, and shot the pooch dead after it lightly nipped at Jenelle and David's 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

"He knows his temper has become a massive strain on his marriage," TMZ noted on Saturday, adding that David "truly understands his anger could be a danger to his loved ones."

David is currently being investigated for animal cruelty for killing the French bulldog. On Thursday, a source close to Jenelle told TMZ that David took Nugget outside after he nipped at Ensley and continuously slammed the dog against their back deck. Afterward, he took Nugget into a wooded area and shot him.

Jenelle was devastated at the dog's death, but David seemed unapologetic, writing, "I'm all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME."

David's temper was clear on Friday when a reporter approached him about the dog.

"Don't get in my face, bro," he said angrily. "I promise you don't want to do that."

David's threats came while walking into a Wilmington, North Carolina, courthouse. According to reports, he owed ex girlfriend Olivia Leedham — who has also alleged he abused her — $5,187 in back child support for the 5-year-old son they share. The apparently pawned off property to pay the debt.