Cody Simpson can't keep that smile off his face when speaking about Miley Cyrus, adding that it's "safe to say" that they are a couple.

The Australian singer spoke to reporters about his new lady love, telling reporters, "I'm very happy. We are very, very happy."

@codysimpson / Instagram

Gushing about the "We Can't Stop" singer, Cody adds, "She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense. That's why we get along so well."

"We just have a ball, yeah," he said, "and that's the most important part of a relationship, you know?"

Although the romance is new, coming less than a month after Miley split with "The Hills" star Kaitlynn Carter, Cody said this is a "different experience" than he's used to.

"The reason why it's not like … it hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is we've been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then," he said. "Now we've found each other in a space where we're not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy."

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"Any girlfriend that I've had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it's kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more," he said. "It's just like a very natural, healthy feeling."

Cody, 22, suspects that he Miley get along because they understand each other's lives.

"It's just that I just have someone to come back to and someone who supports you. I'm very busy now working on my album," he said. "I'm out most of the day doing that, and so it's nice to be able to come home to somebody who gets it and understands you. I try to do the same for her and give her stuff. We always have as friends and now it's just a little different."

@mileycyrus / Instagram

Cody really won Miley over earlier this week when he wrote a song for her while she was hospitalized with tonsillitis. She's pushed him to release the song.

"She's like, 'If you don't put this s-t out, I'm putting it out on your behalf for you. I'm getting your Spotify login and doing this s-t myself,' and I was just like, 'All right, all right, I'll do it,'" he told reporters. "So I recorded it this week. I'm gonna put it up next week. It's something I wrote for her while she was sick this week."

Not only does the romance comes just weeks after Miley's split with Kaitlynn, it also comes less than two months after Liam Hemsworth officially ended their marriage, filing for divorce for Aug. 21.

A source told Us Weekly that Liam holds no ill will toward Miley.

"He wants what's best for her — even if it's not him," the source said.