Miley Cyrus posts about 'goodbyes' after Kaitlynn Carter split, plus more news

Miley Cyrus shares not-so-cryptic 'goodbyes' post after Kaitlyn Carter split

Breaking up is hard to do, as the saying goes, but it's gotta be even harder when you do it in the spotlight -- twice. In the wake of Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's split, Miley headed to Instagram on Thursday, Sept, 26, and shared a photo of herself skipping through the air with arms raised -- and her mostly bare booty out. "Goodbyes are never easy... 🖤 but g2g," wrote the bikini-clad singer. In a second post, she shared a photo of herself by a pool with one hand behind her head as she struck a sexy pose. "I'm more of a man than you'll ever be, & more of a woman than you'll ever get!' - Jonathan Larson repost @samsmith," she captioned the pic. The first post garnered plenty of supportive comments, including one from Lisa Rinna, who wrote, "living her best life!" and one from Brandi Cyrus, who chimed in with, "the slayage continues." Miley's brief romance with Kaitlynn, a longtime friend, was confirmed to have ended earlier this month. The pair were first linked romantically shortly after they'd each called time on their respective marriages.

