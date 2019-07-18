Kristen Bell's daughters hilariously try to guess her age on her birthday, plus more news

Kristen Bell's daughters try to guess her age on her 39th birthday: '89'

Lookin' pretty good for an octogenarian, Kristen Bell!Oh, wait. That's because you're still in your 30s. Kristen turned 39 on Thursday, July 18. But to her daughters, 6-year-old Lincoln, and 4-year-old Delta, the "Veronica Mars" star might as well be nearing the triple digits. In a rare Instagram video featuring her kids' voices (she rarely, if ever, shows their faces on social media), a makeup-free Kristen asks the girls how old they think their mom is turning that day. "Six ... ," Delta begins before pausing. She then declares,"63," which Kristen repeats like a good sport. "How old do you think I'm turning, Linc?" she asks her older daughter. "Eighty-nine," says Lincoln. At this point, Kristen looks to the girls' dad for some help. Turning towards Dax Shepard, who seems to be filming the exchange, Kristen asks, "OK, Dad, how old do you think I'm turning?" Says Dax, "I'd say about somewhere in the middle of those two guesses, so 71, is that right?" Once again playing the good sport, kristen says nothing about the husband points we'd be deducting if we were in her shoes. "I'm turning 39," she tells her daughters. "My kids are kind," she captioned the post. "I dont care if they cant do math 👵👵👵."

RELATED: Celebrity kids all grown up