Kim Kardashian West has found her newest case, and she's now working to free a convicted murderer.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star and aspiring lawyer posted a photo of a conversation she had with an Ohio prisoner named Kevin Keith, a man who's been in prison since 1994 and long maintained his innocence.

Kim, too, believes the 55-year-old man is innocent.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Kevin Keith through a video visit & was so impressed w/ the amazing programs he created in prison to help others inside better themselves!," she captioned the photo. "So much evidence has been uncovered proving Kevin's innocence. I hope justice is served soon & he is released."

According to clevescene.com, three people were murdered in a Cleveland apartment in 1994 and police zeroed in on Kevin, as he was known to the victims. During his trial, the report states, Kevin provided multiple alibis that placed him miles away from the murders when the occurred. Nonetheless, he was convicted and sentenced to die. However, less than a few weeks before he was set to be executed, then-Governor Ted Strickland commuted his sentence to life in prison.

"I heard about Kevin Keith's case last year & the more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him!," Kim tweeted alongside a news story about his case in July 16. "He was on death row & came w/in days of execution before the governor of Ohio commuted his sentence to life w/o parole."

Kevin's story will be featured on this Sunday's episode of "Death Row Stories" on Headline News.

Kim's work in prison reform has been hugely successful, and inmates have reportedly referring to Kim as "The Princess of Prison Reform."

Shutterstock

There is some validity to the nickname. According to a May 7 report, Kim has quietly and successfully helped free 17 inmates over the past few months by funding the 90 days of Freedom campaign, which was spearheaded by lawyers Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody of the nonprofit law firm Decarceration Collective. The 17 inmates were all serving incredibly long sentences — some of them life sentences without parole — for low-level drug offenses.

Of course, Kim's interest in prison reform first sparked last year when she helped commute the sentence of Alice Johnson, a great-grandmother who was incarcerated in October 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case. Kim then helped inmates from Florida and Tennessee get released.