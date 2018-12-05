In late November, Angelina Jolie's attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, confirmed that a custody agreement had finally been reached between the actress and estranged husband Brad Pitt, who've been battling over custody for more than two years "A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago and has been signed by both parties and the judge," the lawyer told "Entertainment Tonight."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Now reports are revealing more about the terms of the deal, which was filed confidentially. "[Brad] got what he wanted," a source tells Us Weekly in its new issue that's out Dec. 5. The source added, "Angelina agreed to a deal that gives Brad joint physical and legal custody of the children."

But according to a new report from The Blast, Brad -- who has from the beginning asked the court for joint physical and legal custody of Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, while Angelina has long wanted sole custody -- is not getting everything at once.

The agreement -- which The Blast reports wasn't actually filed in court until Dec. 4 -- "will see Pitt gain more and more custody over time," the site writes, adding that Brad is getting less than 50 percent custody right now and that his custodial increase "will come in stages."

Getty Images

The Blast adds that Brad is still focused on a 50/50 custody split but for that to happen, it will require "an agreement on the financial details," which are apparently still being negotiated. According to the docs that were just filed, the court is "reserving jurisdiction over termination of marital or domestic partnership status and financial issues."

In recent months, Angelina's team handed over her financial information to Brad's team, but they have yet to hash out the financial aspects of their divorce. This summer, Angelina's lawyer accused Brad of failing to pay any "meaningful" child support since she left him, though his attorney has vehemently denied that.

The exes came to a truce just days before they were set to begin a child custody trial. Last week, Angelina's attorney told media outlets that "the agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial."