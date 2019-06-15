The tug-of-war for control over Britney Spears' life gets more confusing by the day.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Britney's currently trying to get back the legal control she ceded to her father, Jamie Spears, when he was given authority over her conservatorship 11 years ago. In the meantime, indications multiple people are vying for access to her affairs -- some of whom may not have her best interests in mind -- are starting to pile up.

According to Us Weekly, the fan account @absolutebritney claimed last week that whomever handles Britney's social media is intentionally trying to create a negative image of her online. Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, seems to agree.

"So Britney's team is deleting positive comments on her Instagram post and leaving negative ones to keep up the illusion that she needs help!" the fan account posted, adding: "They were all so quick to remove all comments before but now all the sudden they are leaving all negative ones but removing positive ones! How much longer is this going to be?!? This has to be human rights violation!!!! #FreeBritney."

REX/Shutterstock

The tone of the message didn't stop Britney's mom -- who has filed in court to request updates "on the details of [Britney's] affairs," according to Us -- from chiming in that she's noticed something strange is happening, too.

"I can't believe u [sic] just posted this because I had friend tell me the same thing!" Lynne commented. "I posted something and tried to go back and find it and none of it is in order and I couldn't find mine, which I JUST POSTED???" I know you are a true fan and love her so thank you for pointing this out because I had others say the same."

Just one day later, the fan account implied Britney's team had seen its allegations and was making moves to avoid getting caught.

"Now all the sudden all the negative comments that have been there for three days on B Instagram are all the sudden gone and now Britney's mom comment is now number one, and also the positive comments are seen now?" the fan account asked. "Hmmmmmmm very interesting how I called Team B out on there s-t these comments magically appear and Britneys mom comment is number one. …," the post continued before shifting gears slightly to end the post with, "Have a great weekend everyone! Sending you all amazing and beautiful vibes and remember GOOD ALWAYS WINS!! 🙃🤔😘 "

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

An Us Weekly source has said Jamie recently gave Britney "full access to her social media accounts," which had previously been "curated ... for Britney's protection," but it's unclear who, if anyone, was doing the deleting if such a thing really occurred.

During the hearing that resulted in a five-year restraining order being placed on Britney's former manager, Sam Lutfi, Britney's father and his lawyer claimed Sam intentionally "incited" fans using the "Free Britney" hashtag to criticize Jamie and the court's control over Britney through the conservatorship, according to Page Six. There was also a moment where Sam said he and Lynne had always gotten along well, though he admitted when he tried to send her money at a time he believed she needed it, the money was returned.

Top Photo Corporation/REX/Shutterstock

At another point in the hearing, Jamie admitted he and his daughter have a "strained" relationship.

She may be having issues with her mom, too, though. A source tells us Lynne is not "trying to help Britney loosen the constraints of the conservatorship," but that she rather, "wants Britney back in treatment, and that angers Britney."