A week after Britney Spears told a judge in a closed-court session that her father, Jamie Spears, had her committed to a mental health facility this spring against her will and forced her to take medication, she's still talking to him all the time, TMZ reports. In fact, a source told the webloid, she's been calling him "more than usual."

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

That's just one of the revelations that's come out of a new TMZ report full of details about the conservatorship Britney has been under for the last 11 years following a 2008 breakdown.

Though TMZ reported earlier in the week that Britney wants to put an end to the conservatorship -- a judge has ordered an independent evaluation of her case but has denied her requests for more freedoms at this time -- Jamie's legal dominion over her life and finances has been continuing as normal in recent days, TMZ explains.

Britney and Jamie, sources with knowledge of the conservatorship's workings tell TMZ, talk "at least three times a day, often at Britney's behest," TMZ writes, with Britney reaching out more than ever.

One ongoing bone of contention Britney has with her father, however, is that Jamie won't let her have an iPhone even though she desperately wants one, TMZ claims. But he won't budge because of "concerns over social media and people with ulterior motives contacting her," TMZ writes. This freedom is one of the issues Britney brought up with a judge during a May 10 court date, but the judge agreed with Jamie, TMZ explains.

Britney -- who spent a month in a mental health facility in April -- often fills her days hanging out with trainer-model boyfriend, Sam Asghari, of whom she recently gushed on Instagram, "I love this man."

Britney and Sam were seen shopping at Disney store and a Gap outlet in Thousand Oaks, California, on May 17, People magazine reported. During their outing, "Britney was in a really great mood and giggling," a source told People. "She is always happy when Sam is around though."

Vasquez-Max Lopes-Brewer / BACKGRID / .

Sam has been trying to spend as much time with her as he can. "He works during the week and often has photo shoots, but tries to spend most weekends with Britney," the source added. "It's great for Britney to spend time with Sam. He takes her out for things that she loves like shopping and restaurants. He is a great guy. He is always very sweet and protective of Britney."

The troubled music star also been doing her favorite things as she works on her mental health, filling her days with dancing, as she's shared on Instagram since leaving treatment, as well as "massages, acupuncture, facials, hair appointments and caring for her two sons," TMZ writes. (She and ex-husband Kevin Federline share custody of sons Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12.)

Despite speculation to the contrary from some in the #FreeBritney online movement, "Britney does what she wants," a source told TMZ. "The conservatorship protects her, but with a few exceptions it doesn't restrict her in her day-to-day life."

According to TMZ's sources, Britney is actually free to "come and go as she pleases," the webloid writes, though some rules are in place: Aside from the no-smartphone mandate, security is always with her, and she can't shop at liquor stores, as she's faced issues with alcohol in the past.

Jamie has been dealing with serious health issues since late 2018 when his colon spontaneously ruptured. Britney's mother -- Jamie's ex-wife, Lynne Spears -- has recently been staying with Britney following her exit from the mental health facility in April. But now, TMZ reports, Lynne is gone and on her way back to Louisiana.

Matt Sayles/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On May 15, Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, told TMZ that the pop superstar will not move forward with her second Las Vegas residency, which was initially postponed earlier this year in the wake of Jamie's illness, and has no plans to take the stage for other projects at the moment, citing her recent mental health troubles.

"As the person who guides her career -- based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis -- from what I have gathered, it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again," he said. "It was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad's illness."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Larry later clarified his comments, telling Billboard that though it appeared he was "implying that Britney will never work again," that's not what he meant. "I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn't called me in months to talk about doing anything so I'm not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It's that simple."

When TMZ's cameramen saw Britney out shopping with Sam on May 17, they asked her if she planned to perform again. "Of course," she replied.