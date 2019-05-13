A new report claims Britney Spears wants to put an end to the conservatorship that's controlled and guided her life for the last 11 years amid a new allegation that her father, who oversees it, has taken things too far.

Less than three weeks ago -- as she prepared to complete what widespread media reports described as a month-long stay at a mental health facility -- the troubled pop star made an Instagram video in which she assured "all of you who are concerned about me" that she was fine. "All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry, I'll be back very soon," Britney told the camera.

She's back home now -- but now TMZ is reporting that in a closed-court session on May 10, Britney made it clear to a judge that she wants to be free of the constraints of the conservatorship that her father, Jamie Spears, has led since she had a mental breakdown in 2008.

Britney, sources with knowledge of the proceedings told TMZ, told a judge that Jamie "committed her to a mental health facility a month ago against her will and also forced her to take drugs," the webloid wrote. TMZ adds that an attorney for Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, made the same allegation.

According to TMZ, though Jamie -- who has been very ill after suffering a ruptured colon in late 2018 -- leads the conservatorship over his daughter, he does not have the power to commit her to a facility or make her take drugs without her consent. TMZ further explains that "a mental health facility that accepted an adult patient against that patient's will when the conservator did not have such power would be committing a crime." (Britney left the facility on a few occasions during her stay, reportedly to get her hair done and also to spend time with boyfriend Sam Asghari over the Easter holiday.)

Widespread reports previously revealed that Britney entered a mental health facility in late March or early April after, as TMZ puts it, "she stopped taking the drugs that kept her stable after they stopped working." Doctors, TMZ explains, have so far been unable to find a new combination of medication that works for the music superstar.

A judge did not grant Britney' request for more freedoms on May 10, TMZ and "Entertainment Tonight" reported, but instead decided that an independent expert will evaluate the star. The outlets revealed that the parameters will be set by Jamie and a court-appointed attorney. Meanwhile, the conservatorship remains in place.

According to TMZ and "ET," Britney's mom was in court in an effort to get access to Britney's medical information so she'd know what was going on. She was not, however, seeking to become a co-conservator over her daughter, the site explained. (Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002, reportedly reconciled years later then split again.)

"ET" reported that the next status hearing in Britney's case will take place on Sept. 18.