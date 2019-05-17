ICYMI: The week in music for May 12-18

Britney Spears might never perform again, says manager

Britney Spears might be done performing for good, according to her manager. Larry Rudolph told TMZ that the pop superstar will not move forward with her second Las Vegas residency and has no plans to take the stage for other projects, citing her recent mental health troubles. "As the person who guides her career -- based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis -- from what I have gathered, it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again," he said on May 15. "It was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad's illness." Rudolph later clarified his comments, telling Billboard that though it appeared he was "implying that Britney will never work again," that's not what he meant. "I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn't called me in months to talk about doing anything so I'm not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It's that simple."

