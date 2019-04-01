Music stars over 65 who are still rocking

Aerosmith formed nearly 50 years ago in 1970, and they're still rockin' -- guitarist Brad Whitford, 67, bassist Tom Hamilton, 67, drummer Joey Kramer, 68, guitarist Joe Perry, 68, and lead singer Steven Tyler, 71, kick off their 2019 "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM on April 6 and take the show on the road this summer. In 2018, Parade asked Steven how he felt about growing older in his profession. "Well, I know I'm going to live forever but..." he said with a laugh. "I had a title for a song once called '20 Summers.' The guys in the band said, 'What does that mean?' I said, 'Well, it's all I've got left.' That's a grim way of looking at it. I fill every day up, so in a sense I don't feel the number. And 70 is the new 50. Everybody knows how to live, and if you go to the doctor and you eat the right food you can live a long time." But the members of Aerosmith aren't the only senior citizens who are still making music and playing live. Keep reading to see more stars over 65 who are still rocking...

