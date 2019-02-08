Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is recovering after undergoing emergency open heart surgery last week.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Lindsey's wife, Kristen, shared the news on Instagram on Friday, saying he was doing well, but acknowledged that he damaged his vocal cords.

"He is now recuperating at home and each day he is stronger than the last," she wrote on his Instagram. "While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if the damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not."

It's been an interesting past year for Lindsey, as he was kicked out of the legendary band. He eventually sued the the band, but reached a settlement.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"This past year has been a very stressful and difficult year for our family to say the least," his wife wrote. "But despite all of this, our gratitude for life trumps all obstacles we have faced at this moment. We feel so fortunate that he's alive. As does he. He looks forward to recovery and putting this behind him. Needless to say, all touring and shows currently schedule have been put on pause for the moment as he gathers the strength to heal completely."

In addition to the statement, Kristen also shared an image of her and Lindsey, 69, in the hospital post-surgery.

Kristen said she hopes that Lindsey's health will inspire others to "seek preventative care."