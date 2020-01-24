Stars turning 90 in 2020

For stars born in 1930, 2020 marks their 90th trip around the sun. Wonderwall.com is rounding up the famous faces celebrating their milestone 90th birthdays this year, starting with Gene Hackman! The Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning actor turns the big 9-0 on Jan. 30. Gene enjoyed a six-decade career in Hollywood before retiring in the '00s.

