Stars turning 40 in 2020

We only wish we could look as good as these celebs when we hit the big 4-0! Wonderwall.com has compiled a list of all the stars who were born in 1980... starting with Zooey Deschanel... The "500 Days of Summer," "Elf" and "New Girl" star has crafted quite the career for herself as an actress and singer. The Los Angeles native turns 40 on Jan. 17. Now keep reading to take a look at more stars celebrating their 40th in 2020...

