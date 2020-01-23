Jessica Simpson opens up about her divorce from Nick Lachey in new memoir, plus more news

Jessica Simpson shares new details about her divorce from Nick Lachey

In her new memoir, "Open Book," Jessica Simpson shies away from nothing, sharing candid and in many cases difficult memories about her past, from the revelation that she got sober in 2017 after a battle with alcohol and stimulants to the sexual abuse she endured as a little girl. The singer turned businesswoman also opens up about her most public romances, including her marriage to Nick Lachey, which made her a household name in the early 2000s when they appeared on the reality show, "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica." In her book, Jessica reveals she met the 98 Degrees singer at a Christmas party in 1998 and knew he was The One -- or so she thought. '"Hi I'm Nick," he said. Hello, my life. I thought," she writes (via The Blast). Explaining the nature of their attraction, Jessica says, "Nick loved the fact that I was so strong in my faith and that I had this wide-eyed innocent approach to life." They got engaged in 2002 but as she tells her readers, they soon fell victim to career-related anxiety. "We had been together almost seven years when I told Nick, 'I think I want a divorce,'" she recalls. Referencing a quote from Nick she saw in the press at the time in which he said he was "blindsided" by the split, she said that seemed off to her. "At that point we were not even speaking to each other. Maybe he was just shocked that I stood up for myself. I don't think he ever thought I would take the leap," she muses. Jessica went on to marry Eric Johnson, with whom she's currently happy and raising three children. But as she explains in "Open Book," the divorce took a toll on multiple levels. Because they had no prenup, she says she was forced to fork over $12 million to Nick, who earned less while they were together. "Open Book" hits shelves Feb. 4.

