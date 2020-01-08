2020 Grammys in memoriam

Ahead of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the musicians we've lost over the last year, starting with this four-time Grammy-nominated artist... Influential rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) died on March 31, 2019, at 33. The father of two was shot multiple times outside his Los Angeles store, Marathon Clothing, in broad daylight. A suspect has since been arrested for his murder.

