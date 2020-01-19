Fashion hits and misses from the 2020 SAG Awards

The 2020 SAG Awards have been handed out, and now it's time to get to the fun part -- judging the fashion! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars, starting with the strangest pick of the night from Sarah Hyland. The "Modern Family" star arrived in this bizarre high-low gown by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, and while it certainly grabbed attention, we're not quite sure it was the right kind. The disastrously dramatic frock -- with its navel-plunging neckline, super short skirt in the front and extravagant train trailing behind -- proved to be the worst look of the night, landing her on numerous worst dressed lists. Keep reading to see stars who made better choices on the gray carpet...

RELATED: 2000 SAG Awards fashion flashback