1995 SAG Awards fashion flashback

Can you believe it's been a quarter century since the Screen Actors Guild Awards debuted? In anticipation of the 26th Annual SAG Awards airing on Jan. 19, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the night it all began to see what the biggest celebrities wore to the inaugural show in 1995... starting with the lovely Halle Berry, who blew us all away in this sleeveless black bodycon dress. Keep reading to see more looks from the very first Screen Actors Guild Awards...

RELATED: Best inside photos from SAG Awards past