Things you might not know (but should!) about Robin Wright

On Nov. 2, 2018, the sixth and final season of "House of Cards" premieres on Netflix with Robin Wright at the helm of the political series as the new president of the United States. In honor of the show's return, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the coolest facts you might not know about Robin (but should!), starting with her own TV-watching habits. In 2014, the longtime actress revealed to Us Weekly that she actually doesn't watch television, making her starring role on a TV series all the more ironic. Keep reading for more fun facts about this talented leading lady...

