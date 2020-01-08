Best inside photos from SAG Awards past

The SAG Awards are smaller in size compared to the Oscars or Golden Globes but can be much more fun for stars with its intimate, mix-and-mingle vibe and an open bar at the afterparty. Ahead of the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020, Wonderwall.com rounded up the best behind-the-scenes photos of celebs letting loose and doing their thing during the show, starting with Ryan Gosling. The "La La Land" actor looked adorably starstruck while schmoozing with Julianne Moore at the 2016 SAG Awards. Keep reading for more of our favorite inside pics from SAG Awards past...

