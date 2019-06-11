Bradley Cooper enjoys a guy's night out after Irina Shayk split, plus more news

Bradley Cooper hits the town with the guys after split from Irina Shayk

In the wake of their split following four years as a couple, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are both moving forward with their lives. And so far, they look perfectly content doing so. On Monday, June 10, Bradley stepped out with a crew of guy friends for some conversation and laughs at Sunset Tower Bar in Los Angeles. "He looked like he was fresh out of the shower with wet hair when he arrived. He looked really upbeat and chill, as if he didn't have a care in the world. He didn't appear to be stressed or sad," another clubgoer told ET, adding that the star left with "some friends" around 10:30 p.m. -- a couple of hours after arriving. Irina, meanwhile, was busy traveling in Iceland with reps from the Italian fashion brand Falconeri, whom she later thanked "for a beautiful trip." Since news of their split surfaced last week, new details about what went wrong continue to come out. An "entertainment source" told People Bradley's work on "A Star Is Born," which he directed, starred in and learned to play music for, took a toll on his relationship with Irina. "Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming 'A Star Is Born.' They tried to save the relationship but it had changed," said the insider. "Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on." The magazine adds that another source said earlier this year that after awards season, Bradley made an effort to be more present and spent "every day with his family." That apparently wasn't enough to maintain the relationship. "Recently, Irina decided enough is enough. She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted and the endless fighting made their life unbearable," said one ET source last week. "They are very different people, and once they realized it was the baby [2-year-old Lea] that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits."

