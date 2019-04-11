Mick Jagger is taking his recent heart surgery in stride.

The Rolling Stones frontman posted a picture to Instagram on Thursday showing him taking a stroll.

"A walk in the park!," he captioned the snap in which he wears jeans, a long-sleeved collared shirt and a hat.

It's not known when the photo was actually taken, although he seems to imply that it was recent.

The photo comes just a week after Mick, 75, had heart valve replacement surgery. The surgery did not require doctors to crack open Mick's chest, making his recovering time much quicker.

The surgery, though, caused The Rolling Stones to postpone their upcoming North American tour.

On April 5, the singer posted a message to fans following his surgery, writing, "Thank you everyone for all your messages of support. I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

Dave Benett/Getty Images

After sharing his newest picture to Instagram, several celebrities and family members commented.

"Yeah man!, Lenny Kravitz wrote.

Mick's model daughter, Georgia May Jagger, 27, wrote, "Love you Dada." His son Lucas Jagger commented with several heart emojis.

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum added, "Glad you're feeling better"