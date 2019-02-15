Rumors are swirling that Lady Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino have called it quits.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

The speculation began after the singer showed up to the Grammy Awards last weekend without Christian and without her engagement ring on that ever-so-telling finger. Gaga also didn't thank him when she accepted the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow."

The rumors have continued to pick up steam.

To add to the mystery, a source told E! News on Thursday that Gaga and Christian split last week and he is "desperately trying to get back together" with her. There is evidence to support this claim: Christian is very active on Instagram, and he shares images of Gaga incredibly often. But, he hasn't posted anything since Feb. 5 and hasn't publicly congratulated her on her epic evening at the Grammys.

John Sciulli / Getty Images for Turner

Christian also didn't post anything about her on Valentine's Day, which confused many, since he's so open about his love for Gaga. Perhaps even more telling is that she doesn't appear to follow him on Instagram, but he still follows her.

However, E! also quoted two sources who claimed that they are still together and the wedding will go on as planned.

"She just wasn't wearing her ring due to performing," a source said. "They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga's busy season, but still plan to get married this year."

The couple was last seen publicly together in late January.

Will he be by her side at the Oscars?