What's buzzing at the 2019 Grammys

Welcome back to music's biggest night -- version 2019! What did this year's Grammys deliver? It was a mixed bag of performances and it was missing some of the biggest nominees of the night including Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Childish Gambino, who all declined to take the stage. But what else will everyone be talking about at the water cooler tomorrow? From the fashion and jaw-dropping performances to the must-hear speeches, trending topics and, of course, Alicia Keys' hosting chops, here are the highlights from the 61st Annual Grammy Awards from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019... The Grammys have always been known for delivering exciting collaborations, and the opening number was no different. The show kicked off with Camila Cabello teaming up with Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Young Thug and jazz legend Dr. Arturo Sandoval. Several of Camila's family members (including her grandmother, dad and sister) were also a part of the elaborate, energetic set. The colorful, dance-heavy, English-and-Spanish number had the feel of a musical as Camila walked from faux apartment to faux apartment... and no one moves quite like Ricky! All in all, a fun performance. The Grammys have begun!

