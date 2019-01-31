Two months after Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset split in the wake of a cheating scandal, a new report says they're back together.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

According to TMZ, rapper Cardi is moving back into the Atlanta home that she and her husband shared with daughter Kulture, 6 months, until early December, which is when Cardi left him after discovering he'd allegedly been stepping out on her.

According to sources close to the couple, "Offset proved himself to his wife," TMZ writes. How did he do that? He changed his phone number and will only use his new line for Cardi and business calls, TMZ reports, in an effort "to show Cardi he's serious about being honest and faithful."

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

An even bigger concession is that Offset has instituted a new "no groupies" rule, TMZ reports. That will be in play this coming weekend. Explains TMZ: "We're told Offset's not allowing any female fans near him during his Super Bowl appearances in [Atlanta]. He wants Cardi to know he's serious about their marriage."

Back on Dec. 5, TMZ reported that the couple's relationship imploded after leaked text messages from late June -- just a couple weeks before they welcomed their daughter -- emerged.

In those messages, Offset reportedly asked a woman named Summer Bunni to set up a threesome with him, her and rapper Cuban Doll. (According to TMZ, the texts were leaked by another woman after she had a falling out with Cuban Doll.)

@iamcardib / Instagram

There have been indications that Cardi was ready to take Offset back soon. On Jan. 22, she shared a screenshot from a Facetime call with her husband, who could be seen nuzzling Kulture, and added hearts and a caption: "I wanna go home." That post came on the heels of an Us Weekly report that claimed Cardi and Offset were "in constant communication" and could be "fully back together very soon."