Cardi B and Offset split, Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host and more ICYMI news

Splitsville

Cardi B and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, have split up. The "Money" performer announced the news on Instagram on Dec. 4. "I've been trying to work things out with my baby's father for a hot minute now. We're really good friends and we're really good business partners … but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she said. "And it's nobody's fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we're not together anymore." The couple married in September 2017 in their bedroom, but news of the wedding wasn't made public until June 2018. "It might take time to get a divorce," Cardi said before adding, "I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father." Offset also responded to Cardi's video writing, "Y'all won." Many, though, weren't buying it, thinking the whole thing was a prank. TMZ reported on Dec. 5 that the split came after text messages surfaced in which Offset allegedly reached out to two women about a possible sexual encounter. Days later, some good news: On Dec. 7, Cardi learned she'd received five Grammy nominations. Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead the pack of nominees with eight and seven nods, respectively.

